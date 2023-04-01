MANKATO — Want to help plan for the future of Mankato’s city bus service? Judge whether people’s property was accurately valued for tax purposes? Decide which historic buildings will be next on Mankato’s list of Heritage Preservation Landmarks?
Recruitment is underway to fill vacancies on those citizen commissions and several others, including panels assigned to examine proposed development projects, advise the Public Safety Department and amend the city’s governing document.
City officials aren’t promising never-ending thrills and chills for residents who end up on the commissions, but the new members will be making a contribution to their hometown.
“Community member input is important when making city decisions,” wrote communications and engagement specialist Lara Peterson, encouraging people to submit applications by Friday if possible.
Most of the vacancies are on longstanding boards and commissions that generally meet monthly and make recommendations to the council related to their area of focus.
An exception is a special community advisory panel, which is being created just for the remainder of this year, tasked with helping complete a five-year plan to identify improvements to the Mankato Transit System. Interested people are asked to fill out a form — which can be found on the city’s homepage at www.mankatomn.gov/home — detailing their background, familiarity with the local transit service and why they’re interested in serving.
Along with transit users, the city is particularly interested in finding people who could offer any of a long list of critical perspectives — everyone from people with disabilities to non-English speakers to college students and faculty.
Although the special transit panel will cease to exist by the end of the year, a decision to fill a vacancy on Mankato’s other commissions brings a multi-year commitment in most cases.
Planning Commission
One of the most prominent panels is the Planning Commission, which often provides the first public scrutiny of projects large and small that are being proposed by developers and other property owners. The commission evaluates a variety of planning and zoning requests such as variances from the City Code, conditional-use permits and rezoning applications. Other responsibilities include subdivision review, review of proposed ordinance changes and assisting in updating Mankato’s Comprehensive Plan.
Local Board of Appeal & Equalization
Meeting just once a year in April, the city Board of Appeal and Equalization hears community members’ concerns on their property valuations. The board has the authority to increase or decrease one percent of the aggregate property valuations, according to city officials.
Heritage Preservation Commission
The Heritage Preservation Commission makes recommendations to the council about promoting and preserving Mankato’s historic neighborhoods, including recommending which buildings and places should be designated as Heritage Preservation Landmarks. The commission is required to have at least two members who work in preservation-related fields, including the building trades.
Public Safety Advisory Committee
The Public Safety Advisory Committee “proactively enables the city to get the community involved in public safety planning, hiring and promotion of a safe and livable community,” according to city officials. The committee meets monthly, or as needed.
Charter Commission
The Charter Commission is unique among the list of commissions because it is an independent body with members appointed by the chief judge of the 5th Judicial District. It is expected to meet at least annually.
The commission reviews possible changes to Mankato’s governing document, known as the city charter. If one or more members of the council object to the commission’s proposed changes, the decision goes to a referendum of Mankato’s voters.
Late last year, the council unanimously endorsed the first changes to the charter in 17 years — a lengthy set of noncontroversial amendments proposed by the Charter Commission to modernize the document and update provisions to reflect changes in state law.
More information on all of the vacancies is available on the city’s website or by calling 311 or 507-387-8600.
