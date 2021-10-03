MANKATO — People would always tell Mankato resident Anita Dittrich she ought to write a memoir about her experience as a U.S. immigrant and “displaced person” during World War II.
Dittrich, 87, was born in Latvia and lived there until 1944, when her mother and grandmother chose to flee the Soviet regime preparing to rule the eastern European nation.
Traveling by horse and buggy from northeast Latvia to the nation’s capital, her family soon began a bout of stays at displaced persons camps operated throughout Allied-occupied Germany by the United Nations.
It was not until she took a trip to the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., years ago that she was struck by the parallels between her own experience and that of Jews in Europe.
The revelation meant it was time for her to write.
“Going through the railway boxcar at the museum made me shiver,” she writes of a display showing how groups of Jews were transported. She knew those cars intimately; she had been in one.
The story is one of three Dittrich wrote that is included in a collection recently published by Mankato’s VINE Memoir Writers Group. The group is hosting a launch party for its book, “Preserving Memories,” Monday at noon at the VINE Adult Community Center.
The book of memoirs features 57 stories from 21 authors, which were narrowed down from more than 120 submissions, according to a press release.
Linda Good, a former Minnesota State University professor and co-founder of the memoir group, led the project amid coronavirus lockdowns that prohibited the two dozen writers from their regular weekly meetings.
Less time together meant more time at home compiling and editing stories, most of which had been written years ago by the contributors.
There is no one type of story that characterizes the book, Good said. It is divided into sections that range from moments of inspiration to unexpected, perspective-shaping occurrences.
Some people wrote about world travels or beautiful moments in nature. One contributor wrote about her girlhood experience playing with paper dolls.
In her poem, local writer Kathleen Schuetz compares the evolution of a sapling into an old tree to the aging of humans, with a focus on watching her grandfather grow old.
“His fingers ran lovingly across the wood as he took a haggard breath. He said, ‘There is a time for living ... and a time for death. I've become old and it's time for me to go … just like this tree,'" she writes.
Schuetz keeps an old piece of petrified wood from the tree, she writes in a postscript, to remember her grandfather.
Good said sharing the work publicly marks a change for the memoir writers, who have long been told that what they read aloud to each other needs to be kept within the group. If a story resonates, members are told, exclude its author’s name while recounting it.
“We want people to feel open to say both the good and bad in their lives, and their struggles,” she said.
Funnily enough, she also has told VINE writers to rid themselves of the illusion their work will be published.
A donation from a group member and a $4,000 grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council gave dreamers a chance to make it happen.
All the proceeds from their books, which can be bought for $20 at the launch or in subsequent weeks at the adult community center, will fund art programming at VINE. The books are also sold at the VINE Home Thrift Store.
Challenges before publication
Given the writers' age range, from their 60s to their 90s, not all of them are skilled with computers. Some wrote memoirs by hand, which someone had to safely obtain and then transcribe.
To include the writing of members in nursing homes, such as co-founder Carole Petersen, Good faced a tougher barrier.
At first, no one could visit Petersen because the skilled nursing facility where she lived barred outsiders. Good was determined, however, to publish her “slowly fading” friend’s work.
Eventually Good went to the nursing home to which her friend had moved to collect handwritten or typed writing, only to leave and retype the copy herself.
Petersen died of natural causes in July, two months before her 87th birthday. Although she never saw the story collection in its published form, three of her writings are included.
In one piece Good read aloud, called “Born into Wealth,” Petersen recalls her upbringing on her family’s farm in Nebraska. The title is a play on her parents’ meager lifestyle, which often involved repurposing items into toys, tools and clothing instead of buying those possessions new.
“I feel so fortunate to have had my frugal parents train me to honor the natural resources and develop ways to make use of our limited possessions,” Petersen wrote.
“We definitely develop friendships,” said Dittrich, who joined the group around six years ago, of Petersen’s death. “We feel the loss. When they leave and when they die, we definitely feel the loss.”
The writers are part of a demographic that has been ravaged by illness during the pandemic. In order to meet, some creativity was needed.
Members first met in a parking lot, Good said, each of them arriving in their separate vehicles and forming two lines that moved in opposite directions. Drivers would park alongside other cars, roll down their windows, talk for 5-10 minutes and then drive to another spot to repeat the process.
Eventually they met at Spring Lake Park, seated 6 feet apart and wearing masks. The VINE Community Center reopened this summer and writers had a “homecoming.”
“We have become such advocates of memoir writing because it is so beneficial to us and such a joy to listen to other people’s stories,” Good said.
Writing down memories benefits aging adults by keeping their cognitive skills sharp, Good noted. Sharing the stories is a salve to the isolation many seniors felt during the pandemic.
The combination can be a catharsis. “We shed tears sometimes,” Good said.
Dittrich, who has lived in Mankato since 1951 and completed two years of high school here, found the memoir group through another program she attended at VINE.
A man would leave her spelling group to attend the weekly memoir meeting, always urging her to join him.
“He kept telling me, ‘You should come and write your story. Eventually I broke down, I went with him and I've been hooked ever since.”
Her two other stories in the book are about awe-inspiring encounters with nature and a series of mishaps that began with a spilled glass of water.
Once a week at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Dittrich said, she and others share written experiences they want remembered.
Some people want to preserve memories for their children or grandchildren. Others simply want someone to listen and understand.
“We write and we share what we wrote to each other," she said. "And we don't criticize — we mostly just enjoy what the others have written.”
