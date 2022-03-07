MANKATO — Next Monday, Mankato is likely to become the 17th municipality in Minnesota to join an effort to push governments at all levels to address global climate change.
After expressing some skepticism when the idea was first raised in January, the City Council appears to be more enthusiastically on board after hearing plenty from residents of Mankato and North Mankato in the past six weeks.
"I'm sure I'm not alone," Council member Karen Foreman said. "I've received a lot of communications from a lot of different people in the community."
Foreman was one of several council members to balk at the idea of declaring a "climate emergency," one of the requests made of new members of the Cities Climate Caucus — a group that includes St. Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Moorhead, Northfield, Red Wing, Grand Rapids, Grand Marais and eight suburban communities in the Twin Cities area.
“We’re really at that practical where-the-rubber-hits-the-road as opposed to ‘How do we stop the icebergs from melting?’” Foreman said in January.
At the same meeting, Council member Jessica Hatanpa said some residents might be nervous, after living through COVID-related emergency declarations, about the city declaring a climate “emergency.”
Nonetheless, the council instructed City Manager Susan Arntz to draft a proposed resolution for consideration at an unspecified meeting in the coming months.
Mankatoans — young and old, experts in the field and average citizens — quickly organized an effort to bring a sense of urgency to city leaders.
At the Feb. 14, there was Sabri Fair, Gary Winters and Louis Schwartzkopf.
"I want to be clear, I'm not asking you to be perfect," Fair told the council during the meeting's open forum. "What I'm asking is that you really try. Because what we need is not 10 people doing sustainability perfect. We need everyone in the Mankato community doing it imperfectly."
Fair, a resident of Thompson Street, suggested energy efficiency — less wasteful appliances and buildings — could be promoted in the private sector the same way Mankato promotes business development. Not only would that reduce greenhouse gases, it would leave landlords and business owners with lower energy bills that could be passed on in reduced rents and employee salary increases.
Swiss Street resident Gary Winters tried to persuade the council the escalating volatility of weather in the United States is a true emergency: "A once-in-500-years storm should happen once every 500 years, right? Fact is, there have been 26 in the last decade."
And retired Minnesota State University physics professor Louis Schwartzkopf, who helped Mankato and North Mankato do a study of their greenhouse gas emissions in 2008-2009, talked about the impact human-created carbon dioxide has had on storm intensity and climate variability, including worsening droughts. If cities, states and countries work toward emissions reductions year after year, it will make a difference.
"Be persistent," Schwartzkopf said. "And if we can do that, then we can reduce the worst effects of climate change."
The following meeting, an even larger group showed up to speak.
Jane Dow of Capri Drive: "We can be leaders and have a ripple effect for other surrounding communities in our area as well as the state."
Kendra Davide, one of three members of the Mankato West YES (Youth Eco Solutions) Club to speak on Feb. 28: "Remember that the younger generations are going to have to live with the actions you choose to do or not do."
Bruno Gad of the Willow Brook Senior Living Cooperative, using a cane to hobble to the podium, said he wasn't planning to speak: "I want these young people to know that somebody who's only a week away from age 82 is as concerned about what they're talking about as much as the young people. The old people haven't forgotten."
Gad, who helps with Willow Brook's composting and recycling, said he doesn't claim to be an expert on the Cities Climate Caucus but wants to see action: "Whatever it is, implement the damn thing."
That appears to be the plan for next Monday. Council members asked Arntz to place the resolution joining the effort on the meeting's "consent calendar" — the portion of the agenda for items with such universal support that they can be passed without further discussion.
In drafting the resolution, Arntz abided by the council's previous request to avoid the word "emergency." But the two-page statement lists specific initiatives that the city has taken and will continue to take; cites the local impacts of climate change including June's record heatwave, the air-quality alerts caused by drought-fueled wildfires in western states and falling water levels in area lakes and streams; and calls for widespread mitigation efforts to work toward keeping global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.
And the resolution states "that the City Council of the city of Mankato declares that a climate crisis threatens our city, region, state, nation, humanity and the world."
Even without the word "emergency," that seemed to be satisfactory to the handful of residents who attended Monday's work session. Public comment is not permitted at work sessions but that didn't stop the applause.
