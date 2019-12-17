A Level III sex offender from Mankato can continue to be incarcerated indefinitely, the Minnesota Court of Appeals decided.
Christopher Scott Malz, 46, was civilly committed as a sexually dangerous person and a sexual psychopathic personality in April by a Blue Earth County District Court judge.
Malz lived in Mankato after being released from prison in the fall of 2016 after a jury found him guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting a juvenile girl in Le Sueur County. He also was accused of but never charged with sexually assaulting the girl's mother, according to court documents.
Malz was sent back to prison after he repeatedly violated the conditions of his parole, including viewing pornography, having unsupervised contact with a girl and spending time in area parks.
An attorney with the Minnesota Attorney General's Office petitioned to have Malz committed. Blue Earth County District Judge Mark Betters ordered the commitment to the Sex Offender Program in Moose Lake with no determined release date.
Attorneys for Malz appealed, in large part citing conflicting recommendations from psychologists.
The Court of Appeals issued an order Monday upholding the commitment. The order was classified as an “unpublished opinion,” meaning it does not set any new precedence.
Two of three psychologists, using a defined assessment rubric, found Malz was not likely to re-offend. Another psychologist deemed him likely to re-offend.
The appellate judges found it was within Betters' purview to side with the psychologist in the minority.
“The district court may credit the testimony of one expert witness over others,” the ruling states.
