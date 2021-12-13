MANKATO — Mankato is in line to get a cut of the $22.7 billion that pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturers have agreed to pay to states, cities and counties in a settlement related to the nation’s opioid epidemic.
The City Council unanimously agreed to opt into the settlement agreements negotiated by a coalition of states with Johnson and Johnson and a trio of drug distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.
By opting in, Mankato would preclude any lawsuit of its own aimed at recouping the costs of dealing with opioid addiction and overdoses.
“It is not in our best interest to try to sue the individuals on our own,” City Manager Susan Arntz told the council.
The precise amount that will come to Mankato isn’t finalized, but the overall sum coming to the state of Minnesota and certain local governments is expected to be substantial. First, though, each of the 87 Minnesota counties and cities with populations of 30,000 and higher must decide whether to join the settlement, according to Deputy Director of Public Safety Matt DuRose.
“All will get a certain share of the $300 million or so coming (to Minnesota),” said DuRose, who served on a statewide task force exploring how the settlement proceeds could be used. “The more cities and counties that opt in, the more money that will come in.”
Most of the local allocation would end up in the hands of nonprofits that provide services and counseling to people affected by opioid addiction, working in collaboration with first-responders and, ideally, county human services staff, the court system, colleges, the school district and others, he said: “What this is really going to be about is prevention, education and treatment as it relates to opioids.”
While other states have faced even more widespread repercussions from addiction to pharmaceutical painkillers, Minnesota has been far from immune, according to the office of Attorney General Keith Ellison.
“More than 5,400 Minnesotans have died of opioid overdoses since 2000,” according to the AG’s office. “The epidemic has torn families apart and ravaged communities, particularly American Indian populations and communities of color. Individuals, families, and communities continue to suffer, as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surge in both fatal and nonfatal overdose deaths.”
The 23-state coalition is led by many of the nation’s largest — including California, Texas, New York and Florida — but the terms of the settlement require subdivisions within the states to sign on in lieu of retaining the right to file individual lawsuits. The decision by the defendant companies on whether to ultimately move forward with the settlement could depend on the rate at which subdivisions opt in.
“Communities throughout the country have been signing on to the settlements by the thousands,” according to a statement from the coalition last week. “In several states, including Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, and Virginia, nearly all litigating subdivisions already have signed up to receive funds. Since Thanksgiving alone, there has been a 300% increase in participation.”
The deadline for a decision is Jan.2.
Ellison’s office outlined the general agreement on allocation of funds: “The settlement funds are first divided among the participating states according to a formula developed by the Attorneys General that considers population and the severity of harm caused by the opioid epidemic in each participating state.”
Of Minnesota’s share, which will be paid out over as many as 18 years, a quarter will go to the state.
The coalition’s website listed an allocation percentage chart, dated Dec. 8, for the other 75% — money targeted to cities and counties. Minnesota’s largest county, Hennepin, is listed at 19%. All of the counties in south-central Minnesota are at less than 1 percent, ranging from Watonwan and Nicollet counties — .15 and .16%, respectively — to Blue Earth County’s .66%. Mankato is the only regional city large enough to be included and has an allocation of .37 of 1%.
“I’m not sure if the math is finalized,” said DuRose, who was the only local law enforcement representative on the task force dominated by mental health and chemical dependency professionals.
Whatever the final amount, he’s confident it can make a difference if local organizations work collaboratively.
“We have a lot of providers, a lot of nonprofits that can really benefit from this,” he said.
Ellison’s office also made the case that the settlement delivers a painful message to the pharmaceutical industry.
“Opioid manufacturers and distributors created and fueled the opioid epidemic with irresponsible and misleading marketing and inadequate monitoring of these dangerous products,” the AG’s office stated.
“(The settlements) will shine a light on these companies’ conduct and help make sure nothing like this ever happens again.”
