MANKATO — Two Mankato sisters are propelling heart health forward with their involvement with the American Heart Association’s 2023 Woman of Impact class.
Emily and Julia Schumacher are two of five prominent women from throughout the state who are helping advance heart health and raising lifesaving funds with the American Heart Association through the Go Red for Women’s fundraising and philanthropy initiative. The sisters are among those devoted to healthier lives for all, according to a press release from the association.
Each year select individuals across the state are nominated to become an American Heart Association Woman of Impact because of their passion and drive to make a difference in the community and raise awareness about women’s cardiovascular health.
“Cardiovascular disease remains our No. 1 killer so it’s vital for all women to take charge of their heart health and encourage others to do the same,” Stacy Beske, chairperson of the 2023 Twin Cities Go Red for Women campaign, said in the release. Cardiovascular disease continues to take the life of 1 in 3 women.
“While we’ve made some great strides over the years, we still have a long way to go,” Beske stated. “For example, American Heart Association surveys have found younger generations of women, Gen Z and millennials, are less likely than prior generations to be aware that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat. We must raise our voices and make sure all Minnesota women know how to take steps now to protect our hearts later.”
Woman of Impact is an extension of the American Heart Association’s long-standing Go Red for Women movement, a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.
Emily Schumacher is an emergency room technician for Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato and Miss Coon Rapids 2023. Julia Schumacsher is Miss Minnesota’s Teen 2022. Heart disease runs in their family, and both decided they wanted to do something about it by being a part of the American Heart Association’s Woman of Impact class.
Julia set a modest fundraising goal of $5,000, and Emily is planning a spring gala in the metro that she hopes will raise as much as $120,000 for the American Heart Association.
The Schumachers also have been out in the community raising awareness about women’s heart health and hosting educational CPR events. They are passionate about educating Minnesotans in the importance of CPR and pursuing heart-healthy lifestyles, the sisters said.
Both Emily and Julia look forward to careers in medicine, where they plan to continue their pursuit of helping people be healthy. Emily has plans to apply to medical school and become a doctor like her mother.
“We can combat this,” Emily said of women’s heart disease. “I’m using my voice and the tools I have to make a difference in our community.”
“We as Americans need to know what to do in case of an emergency,” Julia said. “I remember in a 10th grade class learning CPR. I found it quite staggering because a cardiac arrest can happen to anyone. I knew I wanted to do something involving heart health. CPR was something I was passionate about and that’s how it all started for me.”
“By using their influence, their local networks and their unique lived experiences, these volunteers are able to make a measurable difference in Minnesota and we are so grateful for each of them,” Beske said of the five women, including Emily and Julia. “Woman of Impact truly embodies the power of coming together to create important and lasting change for good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.