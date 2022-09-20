MANKATO — A 32-year-old Mankato man, Asad Mohamed Abshir, was among the 47 people charged Tuesday in what federal authorities said was the biggest pandemic funding fraud scheme.
The indictment alleges he and another man who was charged, Abdinasir Mahamed Abshir, 32, of Minneapolis, established a shell company known as Horseed Management claiming to be a vendor at the Stigma-Free nonprofit’s meal site in the Mankato area.
Abdinasir and Horseed Management reportedly paid the owner of J’s Sambusa restaurant in North Mankato $440,000 between December 2020 and December 2021 for use of the building at 503 Belgrade Ave., according to the federal indictment.
While the two men claimed to have served more than 1.6 million meals at the site over a one-year period, prosecutors stated “Abdinasir Abshir and co-conspirators prepared and submitted fraudulent meal count sheets, attendance rosters, and invoices.”
Their attendance roster had the names and ages of 2,032 children who allegedly received meals at the site. Only 16 names on the roster, according to the indictment, matched names of students in the Mankato Area Public Schools district.
In total, the co-conspirators are accused of receiving $5 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds. With the funds, Abdinasir Abshir “transferred millions of dollars from Horseed Management to himself and other co-conspirators” including Asad Abshir using entities set up to disguise the source and use of the proceeds, prosecutors stated.
Feeding Our Future reportedly received $420,000 in administrative fees for sponsoring the Stigma-Free site. Abdinasir Abshir is also accused of paying $100,000 in kickbacks from Horseed to another co-conspirator named in the indictment in exchange for “sponsoring and facilitating” the site.
