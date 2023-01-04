MANKATO — The city of Mankato has set a snow emergency that runs from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday.
During a snow emergency, there is no parking on streets. The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small number of streets). Visit mankatomn.gov for more information.
During a snow emergency, temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps. During a snow emergency, parking is also allowed in yards.
