Beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, Mankato is in a snow emergency until 8 a.m. Thursday. During a snow emergency there is no parking on streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently.
The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small amount of streets in the city).
For updated snow emergency information go to Twitter.com, follow @MktoSnowAlerts.
On Facebook.com, subscribe to Mankato Snow Emergency or go online to mankatomn.gov.
For all the latest about snow emergencies in Mankato call 387-9001, 24-hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.