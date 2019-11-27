Beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, Mankato is in a snow emergency until 8 a.m. Thursday. During a snow emergency there is no parking on streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently.

The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small amount of streets in the city).

For updated snow emergency information go to Twitter.com, follow @MktoSnowAlerts.

On Facebook.com, subscribe to Mankato Snow Emergency or go online to mankatomn.gov.

For all the latest about snow emergencies in Mankato call 387-9001, 24-hours.

