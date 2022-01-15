Mankato waited a bit longer to declare a snow emergency than Eagle Lake, North Mankato and Le Sueur, but one is set to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday and last until 8 a.m. Sunday.
During a snow emergency, there is no parking on streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently. The only exception is on the small number of streets posted "seasonal no parking."
On-street parkers who ignore the snow emergency are likely to be towed. Parking is allowed in yards and temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps during the 12-hour event.
Snow emergencies in Eagle Lake and North Mankato have expired. The snow emergency in Le Sueur continues until 2 a.m. Monday, although residents there can resume parking on a street once it has been plowed curb-to-curb.
