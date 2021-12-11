MANKATO — For Mankato street-parkers, it's time to find a shovel and start digging.
The city has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m., meaning vehicles will begin to be towed at that time if they aren't moved. Snow emergencies are put in place after major storms to allow plows to more completely and efficiently clear snow from city streets.
North Mankato, Le Sueur and St. James declared snow emergencies on Friday. The snow emergency in North Mankato ended at noon Saturday.
The Mankato snow emergency will last 12 hours, ending at 8 a.m. Sunday. During a snow emergency, vehicles can be parked in yards or for free in the Civic Center and Mankato Place ramps downtown.
Mankato residents wishing to receive snow-emergency alerts from the city for future storms can text START to 507-200-3003.
About 9 inches of snow fell in Mankato in Friday's storm, about half as much as reported in southern parts of the Twin Cities metro area.
