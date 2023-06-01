Mankato’s Elijah Elledge, an 11-year-old fifth grader from Immanuel Lutheran School, made it to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee this week in Washington, D.C., but has been eliminated in competition.
Elledge was eliminated during the first round on Tuesday. He misspelled the word “potaufeu,” his mother Beki Elledge said.
All five of Minnesota’s participants have been eliminated from the bee.
The Elledge family took Elijah out to dinner to celebrate his achievement, and then went on a Segway tour of D.C., which was something he wanted to do, his mother said.
“The Spelling Bee has a banquet and after party on Friday to celebrate everyone,” she said.
