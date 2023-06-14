For the second time — and now for the first time as a state holiday — Juneteenth will be celebrated with activities in both Mankato and St. Peter.
Organizers have taken slightly different approaches, but they both hope to lead to better understanding that transcends one annual event.
“We try our best to make it educational as much as we can,” said Mo Alsadig, executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, organizers of the Mankato event.
“Of course, at the same time, we want it to be a fun, joyous event for people to come and enjoy entertainment,” he said.
The following performers were announced as of June 10: The Avant Garde featuring DJ Michele B, Mike De’Cole, Cassandra Telae, Se’Anna on Da Mic, and Detrell Melodies. Plus, there will be the traditional City-Wide Electric Slide.
Alsadig encourages people to come and find out what Juneteenth is all about, doing so with people from different cultures, different heritages and, yes, different appearances.
The sixth annual event on June 19 begins with a Freedom March from their offices at 127 S. Second St. to the festival grounds at the Civic Center Plaza. From 12-4 p.m., people can walk among organizational booths, the Black Business Expo, and enjoy food and interact.
The guest speaker has not been announced, but Alsadig said he is trying to top last year’s speaker, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Juneteenth is celebrated June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, enslaved people were declared free under the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation. It became a national holiday in 2021 and a Minnesota holiday this year.
St. Peter’s second annual Minnesota Statewide Juneteenth Celebration has activities planned on both Saturday and on Monday evening, said organizer Destiny Owens. Under her company, True Essentials Consulting, and The Juneteenth Foundation, they are creating an event they hope will represent the area.
“We don’t have speakers come in and give this long exhortation of information about Juneteenth,” Owens said. The event is separate from Mankato’s, she said, because leadership in St. Peter expressed a desire for their own.
“We tried to make it that the attendees can be more immersed in the culture and the history and the richness of what Juneteenth is and why it’s important.”
Saturday’s activities include the opportunity to visit booths of Black-owned business and community organizations at Gorman Park in St. Peter from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. They will feature live musical performances, a dance performance, art exhibits (including a work created live), food options, free haircuts/styles and a kids’ corner.
After about 3 p.m., activities move indoors for a 3-on-3 basketball tournament with a halftime special announcement. They want to honor that Juneteenth usually falls on Father’s Day weekend, she said.
On Monday evening, the Minnesota Humanities Center and Sweet Potato Comfort Pie will present “Kumbayah The Juneteenth Story” at St. Peter High School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The performance is free, but people should register so organizers can arrange appropriate amounts of food for the appetizer hour before the show, Owens said.
Written by Rose McGee, the play is described as “a 90-minute fictitious two-act play that addresses a factual and traumatic time in our history — when news was deliberately withheld that Black people were no longer to be kept as slaves in this country. Storytelling and music weave together mesmerizing scenes. Although tragedy is depicted, this play within a play is tremendously uplifting.”
Register for the play here: https://www.mnhum.org/event/st-peter-kumbayah/
Christine Schaeffel is Owens’ assistant who spoke of support expressed for the event while seeking sponsors. For the most up-to-date information about the events, how to participate as a volunteer, in the parade, basketball tournament or Juneteenth Scholarship Program or to nominate someone for Mr. and Miss Juneteenth, visit https://linktr.ee/destinyowens
“What our (Juneteenth) Foundation wanted to do is to bridge that gap in the community, businesses and organizations to the minority people,” she said. Rather than being a single event, they hope a continuing presence will make a difference.
For the most up-to-date information about the Mankato celebration, visit https://www.mankatodiversity.org/juneteenth-2023.html Or find the event on their Facebook page.
“We want people to come out, show their support to their community, for the Diversity Council, of course, and learn about ways to be involved in future events. Not just Juneteenth,” Alsadig said. “We’re open to listen to ideas on how to make things better.”
Both events will be rain or shine. A few years ago, weather moved the Mankato events to the Cherry Street Parking Ramp, but it didn’t dampen the enthusiasm.
