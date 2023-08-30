Landing an exhibitor spot at the Minnesota State Fair is a little bit like winning the lottery.
That’s how impactful the exposure is at the Eco Experience, where The Meatery of Mankato has a booth through the end of the fair on Sept. 4. There fairgoers are able to meet the farmers behind their meat, sample delectable cuts and learn about the company’s commitment to connecting good food with good people, said Colette Drager, president of The Meatery.
New this year at the fair, The Meatery is an online startup with a mission to bridge the gap between homegrown producers and home chefs. They landed a coveted Eco Experience exhibit spot in large part because of their affiliation with vendor Renewing the Countryside, said Stephen Mikkelson, media coordinator for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which is the main sponsor of the Eco Experience annually at the Minnesota State Fair.
“We have a waiting list every year of people who want to get in here,” Mikkelson said of the Eco Experience site, “which is a great problem for us to have.”
Of The Meatery, Mikkelson said they were a “nice fit” for the Eco Experience. “They were an easy one to say we’d be glad to have you, because you’d fit right in with what is happening.”
With 15,000 to 20,000 people coming through the Eco Experience exhibit daily, it’s the spot to be. This week fairgoers have been lining up for free samples from The Meatery.
“A lot of times the folks we work with are startups,” said Matt Barthelemy, project coordinator for Renewing the Countryside. “They’ve been around for a few years, but they want to scale up in what their engagement looks like. So that’s what Colette and her crew is doing.
“To have folks like The Meatery being there as marketing for farmers, it’s important and critical for our future,” Barthelemey said. “They’re giving all of their food makers a platform at the fair and that’s so huge. That exposure is a big thing, and people can get a sample, which is unique.”
The Meatery isn’t allowed to make any sales during the fair but is directing interested shoppers to their website, where they’re offering special pricing during the fair.
Other advantages are that The Meatery can get out in front of people, hone their messaging and interact with the public, Barthelemey said. “This is a really great opportunity for them to have conversations with so many people from around Minnesota.”
“It’s an information exchange,” Mikkelson said. “They’re not selling anything.”
Charlie Drager of The Meatery said the fair is a “fantastic introduction” for his business to consumers. More and more people are interested in where their food comes from, he said.
“A lot of people are excited to get high-quality meat shipped directly to them,” he said. “People have been really excited to meet us and try out our products.”
Fairgoers are drawn in by their booth and the smell of meat, said Dylan Rindo of The Meatery.
The Meatery began in spring of 2022, and though it has no storefront, it is based in Mankato. It currently partners with 11 farmers, all of whom are in Minnesota.
“We’re really excited to be able to connect with people in this way,” Rindo said. “The whole point of The Meatery is to bring the hardest-to-find meat to people who want it. To see the excitement about the quality of what we’re featuring has been great.”
Many of The Meatery’s partner producers have a presence with them at the fair, offering samples of everything from pork chops to burgers to snack sticks and more. Their partners include farms such as Remmele Custom Beef, Fischer Family Farms, Hart Country Meats and Fertile Acreage Farm, and small butchers and meat shops like Country Butcher Shop and Wiste’s Meat Market of Janesville. To see a full list of their fair lineup, go to themeaterymn.com/fair.
