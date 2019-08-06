MANKATO — Street projects will affect traffic in downtown areas this week.

Motorists traveling east on South Riverfront Drive may encounter a lane closure during a weeklong drain and tiling project that begins 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The section between Marshall Street and Sibley Parkway will reopen to traffic Aug. 14.

One-day paving projects will temporarily close other Mankato streets this week.

North Fifth Street between Main and Washington streets will close 7 a.m. Wednesday. Record Street between Front and Pleasant streets will close 7 a.m. Thursday.

