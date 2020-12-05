MANKATO — Two Mankato East students placed in the top eight at the varsity State Classic Debate Championship held online Friday and Saturday.

Seth Stevens, a senior, and Gavin Davis, a junior, advanced to the quarterfinals from a field of 22 varsity teams. Their top-eight finish comes after three years on the varsity team for Stevens and five years on varsity for Davis.

Sophomores from Mankato East and West also advanced to the “octa finals,” or top 16, in the junior varsity competition. Jaden Hague of East and Emma Steffen of West earned a top-16 finish among 50 competing junior varsity teams.

The Free Press

