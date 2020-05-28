MANKATO — Mankato is one of several Greater Minnesota communities taking part in a University of Minnesota — Duluth study testing the prevalence of COVID-19 in wastewater.
Mankato officials will send samples of wastewater before it is treated to Glenn Simmons Jr. and Richard Melvin, two UMD associate professors with the campus’ medical school, over the next few months to see how the virus has spread throughout the state.
“Tracing back to cholera in history, we know viruses can be spread and retained in wastewater,” said Josh Gad, superintendent of the city’s Water Resource Recovery Facility. “While COVID does not appear to be a waterborne illness, research is finding ways to quantify viruses in wastewater.”
Gad oversees the city’s wastewater facilities. He said Mankato previously tried to get into a similar study conducted by Harvard researchers.
City officials heard about the UMD research through the Minnesota Environmental Science and Economic Review Board, a wastewater systems organization. They jumped at the chance to take part in closer-to-home research as it could help communities get a better picture of how the coronavirus could tax their respective areas.
Public health experts say there are likely far more cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota than known due to struggles in testing and the fact many people who contract COVID-19 show few symptoms, if any. That has left researchers working with incomplete data on how prevalent the novel coronavirus is or how fast it has spread throughout Minnesota.
Mankato, like other cities, regularly tests its wastewater supply for issues but usually does so after it has been treated. That treatment removes viruses and other issues before the water flows back into the state’s waterways.
City officials will send samples periodically during the next few months as the study is set to continue through the fall. Gad said UMD is paying for most of the costs, except for shipping and handling.
“This is a very inexpensive study for us,” he said.
City Manager Pat Hentges said the research was sensible for the city to participate in as it involves little effort on Mankato’s part for potentially big gain.
Once the study is complete, UMD researchers will share their results with the Minnesota Department of Health.
