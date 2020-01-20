MANKATO — A new city program aimed at building fix-ups for Mankato small businesses is now accepting applications.
The Valley Opportunities Loan Program is targeted at commercial properties valued at $500,000 or less and is aimed at “making a visible and substantial impact upon building conditions, community appearance and overall quality of life in the area.”
Loans of up to $20,000 with 3% interest rates are available for fixes related to the building code and other improvements. In addition, business owners can request up to $5,000 for exterior improvements — a loan that will be entirely forgiven if the property isn’t sold in the next five years. In both cases, the loan must be matched by an equal amount of private spending on the construction project.
“We expect there to be strong interest in this,” said Courtney Kramlinger, an economic development specialist for the city.
The city has offered similar loans for years using federal community development funding. But those loans are targeted only at specified parts of Mankato in need of revitalization such as Riverfront Drive, parts of Front and Second streets and Madison Avenue. Even with eligibility geographically limited, applicants still occasionally end up on a waiting list for those loans, Kramlinger said.
The new Valley Opportunities loans have a much larger potential applicant pool — available to small businesses across the city.
Because of budget constraints, the program will be limited to five or six projects in its initial year. City Manager Pat Hentges said he would expect the program to continue — possibly even grow — in future years if it proves to be popular.
“If it’s successful, I’m sure we can figure out a way to keep it going within the budget,” Hentges said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.