MANKATO — At the time he retired from the field, former Mankato East Senior High School English and humanities teacher Norman “Doug” Mullins felt overwhelmed.
“I just didn’t know how much longer physically and mentally I could keep teaching, so because I had that safety valve, I took it,” he said.
Mullins, 55, was old enough to qualify for benefits if he chose to retire.
He started teaching at East in 2003 and decided to leave this past June after feeling the increased pressure of the job.
Mullins said while he believes most teachers want to do quality work, the bar is often set too high.
“One of the things that’s hard to understand about teaching is you’re making so many decisions throughout the day, and you’re making them so quickly, and you don’t really have time to think about them. Many of those decisions are going to be suboptimal,” he said.
“There’s still a part of you that still feels guilty about not being able to do that, if that makes sense. Like you know the standard is absurd, but part of you still feels like you should be able to meet it, and that’s very difficult.”
Mullins said the pressure to make a difference was also overwhelming to him.
“You can help kids, you can make a difference, but you can’t, you’re not a savior,” he said.
While Mullins said he had been unhappy with decisions made at the district and building level, he also thought those experiences were common in other places as well.
“To be as fair as possible, I never had the impression that I was experiencing something unique.”
Mullins said while discipline policies weren’t a factor in his decision to retire, he did say he believes teachers are often the middle ground.
“Teachers believe in boundaries and consequences,” he said. “I think that there’s a real culture clash between (teachers) on those issues and administration in terms of discipline.”
But discipline was a factor for former full-time teacher Kari Pratt.
Mankato School Board member Pratt resigned from the Mankato district at the end of the 2021-22 school year after working there for 13 years, intending to run for the board.
Pratt has worked across the district, having also worked as a math instructional coach for five years, which led to opportunities to work in all of the K-12 buildings.
She is now an independent contractor for a math curriculum company and also a substitute teacher at the district.
Pratt said student behaviors were a driving factor in her decision to resign.
“It’s not all students, but it seemed like student behaviors had escalated and they weren’t being fixed, or they weren’t changing, so you were just dealing with the same behavior all the time,” she said.
Pratt said student cellphone use also impacted her choice and added that enforcement of policies varied.
“It makes teaching really difficult when you’re competing with a cellphone at all times. (A policy) wasn’t always being enforced the same between buildings, or even within the building, between classrooms. Those two things were both really big factors,” she said.
“I felt like it was taken away from teachers to have any authority over behaviors in the classroom.”
Pratt said as a board member, she hopes to take a closer look at policies to make sure teachers feel supported.
Mullins said while the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t cause any of the issues he described, it did accelerate them.
Mullins also criticized frequently changing reforms that he said were hard to keep up with.
“These reforms come so fast that if randomly we adopted one that was actually highly effective, we’d never know because we change so fast,” he said. “That really gets exhausting, I think, after a while.”
While he’s done with teaching, Mullins isn’t finished with working entirely. He is now employed at Water’s Edge Assisted Living and Memory Care in Mankato.
He said economics will change the teaching profession in the future.
“A lot of teachers have left the profession and fewer people are coming into it, so that to an extent will give teachers a stronger bargaining position,” he said.
