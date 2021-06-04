MANKATO — The Mankato Teachers’ Association’s Teacher of the Year is a 15-year veteran.
But the pandemic “made me feel like it’s my first year teaching again,” said West High School band teacher Brady Krusemark.
Remote and hybrid learning posed unprecedented challenges for all teachers and students, but perhaps no more so than music ensembles.
“It’s forced me out of my comfort zone as we’ve had to try some new things,” Krusemark said.
“I’ve discovered some new ideas and methods that we’ll keep in the future, and other things that have reinforced why we do what we do. Ultimately, I feel like I’ve grown as a teacher through this past year’s experiences, along with my students.”
When they could not be in the classroom, they “were able to continue to grow” through virtual lessons, solo performances and a virtual concert.
“But nothing compares to the growth that our students experience through the live music-making process,” Krusemark said. “I’ve been so impressed with the way in which the band students have dealt with this year. They show up each day with a smile, and they’ve made the conscious choice to make the best of it.”
They were able to hold an in-person performance this spring, which Krusemark called “an incredibly meaningful way for us to end the year.”
Krusemark was named the teachers union’s top teacher this winter. But because of the pandemic, the association was not able to celebrate his honor until an end-of-the-school-year picnic, said Lisa Jackson, the association’s vice president.
The union alternates between honoring a secondary or adult basic education teacher one year and an early childhood or elementary teacher the next year.
The association accepts nominations and a committee selects an honoree.
Krusemark’s nominator, who wished to remain anonymous, credited him as being “instrumental in elevating the music program to a level that is now among the elite programs across the state.”
Krusemark came to Mankato Area Public Schools a decade ago and has been teaching for a total of 15 years. In addition to teaching band classes, he leads the jazz bands, pep band and other groups and for several years he also directed the 77 Lancers Marching Band.
Senior Ben Koser said Krusemark is an excellent, experienced director whose enthusiasm especially stands out leading the pep band at school events.
“He’s great at connecting with students and building a relationship that lasts,” Koser said, “along with finding students’ strengths and helping them to shine.”
As the director of ninth through 12th graders, Krusemark said he feels lucky to get to work with each of his students for multiple years.
“I get to see them grow and develop as student musicians and as people,” he said.
Krusemark said his goals include developing new opportunities to “engage students who may not be interested in our traditional performance ensembles.” Courses in sound production, beat-making and beginning guitar are among the possibilities under discussion.
The rewards of teaching continue even after his students have graduated.
“Some of my proudest moments as an educator have been hearing about my students’ musical and life experience after their time at Mankato West,” he said.
