MANKATO — The Mankato School Board finalized the termination of a tenured Mankato Area Public Schools teacher Monday night.
Michael Schuldt was terminated. The cause was listed as “failure without justifiable cause to teach without first securing the written release of the School Board.”
Schuldt was a teacher at Hoover and Franklin elementary schools and at the Futures program, according to the district’s online staff directory.
The School Board began the process to fire Schuldt earlier in the month without publicly identifying him. School boards must provide teachers an opportunity to request a hearing before they can dismiss a teacher and release a name. Schuldt did not request a hearing.
