MANKATO — Teachers in Mankato Area Public Schools are getting a slightly larger raise than usual thanks to a decline in insurance costs.
The Mankato School Board unanimously approved a contract with the Mankato Teachers Association for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. Members of the teachers union ratified the proposed contract last month.
Teachers are getting a cost of living wage increase of 3% this year, retroactive to the start of the school year. They’ll receive an increase of 2.3% next school year. Teachers also can earn additional raises depending on their years of service and education level.
The base increase is a bit larger than in recent years, which have ranged from 2% to 2.5%.
Supt. Paul Peterson said the district was able to provide a bigger salary boost because there was an offsetting reduction in the district’s health insurance premium costs. The South Central Service Cooperative helped the district secure competitive bids, Peterson said.
The overall cost increase to the district is 5.1% over the next two years. That’s down from 5.5% for the prior two years.
The new contract also has a new provision that teachers cannot again be asked to teach both online and in-person learners at the same time. Some teachers were required teach both concurrently during the pandemic last school year. Mankato Teachers Association President Linda Wensel said that was not ideal for teachers or students.
Wensel and district staff and School Board members who were part of the negotiation all said the process was cordial and productive.
