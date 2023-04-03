By Holly Marie Moore
MANKATO — Several Mankato district teachers are training in emerging early literacy practices similar to what lawmakers are hoping to implement across the state.
Supt. Paul Peterson said the professional development is based in what is called the “Science of Reading” — evidence-based reading instruction that teaches foundational skills including phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension and written language.
“It’s emerging research over the last several years about just knowing how kids learn,” Peterson said.
The district’s main goal is to have all students reading at or above grade level in third grade or otherwise provide intervention, board members heard during a meeting Monday.
This comes as lawmakers hope to implement the same goal by 2025.
Known as the READ Act, the bill would adjust literacy curriculum to match up with “Science of Reading” instruction.
Rachel Moeller, the district’s literacy and talent development coordinator, and Roosevelt Elementary Principal Michelle Kruize explained what interventions are already in place for students who are not at grade level during an Early Literacy Report Monday night.
Kruize said in more recent years, the district has implemented dyslexia interventions, Kruize said, and added that while the school cannot identify students as dyslexic, they can use screening methods.
“We can use the screening tool that the state has given us to show us if kids meet a lot of the criteria for potentially having a learning disability or some needs around reading that is making it difficult for them to make progress. Once we fill that out, we work with our teams then to talk about what other interventions might we try,” she said.
Moeller added that the district is also hoping to add more part-time reading interventionists in each of their middle schools.
Other professional development focuses for elementary staff have revolved around interactive read-alouds, said Kruize.
“Part of that that has been exciting this year is adding some diverse titles to classroom libraries, so all of our teachers have gotten some books that are in their classroom libraries and some training around how to lead interactive read-alouds around those topics within the reading comprehensive strategies,” she said.
She added that K-5 teams also now have multi-sensory kits that include tools that can be used for reading intervention.
“One of the purposes of those kits is to specifically support students who were using those dyslexia screeners that we talked about,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.