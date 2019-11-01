MANKATO — A man was robbed at gunpoint outside a Mankato apartment complex Wednesday and a teenage suspect has been charged.
According to Mankato police and court documents:
A resident at the new Dublin Crossing apartment complex on Patriot Drive was in a car about to leave around 8:30 a.m. when a car pulled up behind him and blocked him from leaving.
The resident recognized the driver as a former high school classmate who was named Abdallah or something similar. The driver waved at him to come over.
Another teenage boy he did not know was in the passenger seat and was leaning back and trying to hide his face.
The driver said something to the effect of “I will shoot you if you don't give me your wallet.”
The driver appeared to be holding a semiautomatic handgun near his side.
The resident did not have a wallet, so he threw his cellphone into the car instead.
The resident said he saw a partial license plate number of 567 as the red car drove away.
The resident went inside and informed the apartment manager, and when he came back out, his cellphone was on top of his car. But his debit card was missing from the cup holder inside his car.
Police checked surveillance video and the alleged robbery was not caught on camera, but a red Oldsmobile Cutlass was seen outside the building.
Based on prior contacts, investigators knew Abdallah Mustafa Abdallah, 16, of Mankato, drives that type of car with a license plate of 567 UTA.
When Abdallah was located and arrested later that day, he had marijuana in his possession and and ammunition was found in his vehicle inside.
Abdallah claimed he borrowed his former classmate's cellphone and denied robbing him.
Abdallah is now charged in Blue Earth County Juvenile Court with felony counts of robbery, threats and possessing ammunition after a prior felony conviction.
Charges against 16-year-olds are public information when they are felonies.
