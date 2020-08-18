Brown County courthouse

NEW ULM — A Mankato teen is accused of raping a girl in a New Ulm hotel room.

Malachi Henessey Rodriguez, 18, was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual conduct Brown County Criminal Court. A warrant was issued for his arrest but his whereabouts were unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

A girl who knows Rodriguez told authorities he raped her on Aug. 8 while they both were staying at a New Ulm hotel for a wedding, according to a court complaint.

