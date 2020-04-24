MANKATO — A Mankato 19-year-old is facing felony charges in two counties for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old that continued after a restraining order was filed.
Jalen Amaru Reed was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct and misdemeanor violation of a restraining order April 17 in Le Sueur County District Court. The same charges were filed Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
The 14-year-old girl's parents reported the relationship to authorities late last year and obtained a harassment restraining order, according to court complaints. Reed reportedly first denied having sex with the girl and later said he halted the relationship when he learned the girl was 14 years old.
The girl ran away from home earlier this month and was located a week later with Reed at a residence in Le Sueur County. The girl told authorities they had sex multiple times.
