An image of a gold bugle is on the cloth badge recently sewn on the heavily laden, forest green sash Sal Aloisio wears with his official Boy Scouts of America uniform.
The embroidered emblem not only symbolizes his completion of BSA’s requirements for exploring a career involving the musical instrument, it’s proof of a rare accomplishment by members of the youth program. The Mankato teen has earned every one of BSA’s 139 merit badge awards.
“I know of only a small number of youths — there’s been only maybe five in our council — who have done this,” said Kent York, spokesman for Northern Star Scouting, a BSA Council in St. Paul.
No formal Scout ceremonies are held to honor those who obtain all of the organization’s merit badges and there’s no Scout award for the achievement, York said. Scouts who take on the challenge do so as a personal goal.
Some of the core merit badges are necessary to Scouts who want to achieve an Eagle rank. The rest are intended as mini-career exposures, York said.
Gerard and Cheryl Aloisio do plan to treat their son to dinner soon at a restaurant of his choice.
“It’s a big deal; we’re very proud of him,” said Gerald in an email that included this factoid: Sal is among fewer than 400 Scouts who completed the challenge since BSA was founded in 1910.
Sal’s Eagle Scout ceremony in 2021 was full of pomp and circumstance, but he’s OK not receiving fanfare for reaching his merit badge goal.
“The reward that you get is a lot of knowledge,” he said.
Sal’s been very vigilant since he began his merit badge goal at age 11, said Cheryl, who is a longtime Girl Scout Troop leader. She also headed her son’s den pack when he began in the Scouts.
One of the earliest of her son’s 139 merit badge projects, she said, was to come up with an invention that uses a pulley system. The machine was a bit clunky and did not add convenience to the Aloisio family’s campfire experiences.
“He made an automatic marshmallow roaster.”
Much of Sal’s work toward earning badges took place during weekend workshops in the Twin Cities, where he progressed steadily toward gaining information about a myriad of careers to consider: law, journalism, teaching scuba diving.
“It’s just something you do. It’s not that much different than homework,” said Sal, who is a senior at Loyola Catholic School.
“The hardest part has been learning how to manage time and to set deadlines.”
Looking back on his merit badge quest, he said he’d learned much about perseverance — “to not give up.”
Besides Scouting, Sal plays basketball, is on a Knowledge Bowl team, plays French horn and is a member of this year’s Gustavus Honor Band. He’s a member of Key Club, active in St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church’s youth group and with Knights of Columbus Councils 5551 and 901.
His BSA involvement began as a Twin Valley Council Cub Scout. He’s now a member of Northern Star’s Troop 384 in Richfield.
“My adult mentors and Scout friends really deserve credit.”
Through his pursuit of merit badges, Sal has earned his lifeguard and scubA certifications.
He’s also received Scouting recognition by earning the program’s highest religious awards and the 50 Miler award for completing an 88-mile canoe trip on the Minnesota River last summer.
When Sal turns 18 in November, he will age out of Scouting. His plan is to continue as an adult volunteer with the BSA program and, after he graduates from Loyola, to enroll at Minnesota State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.