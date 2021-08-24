Kian Olson’s mother describes him as an intelligent, headstrong 19-year-old who had been set to begin his sophomore year of college Monday. But right now he’s lying in a hospital bed unconscious, with a tube down his throat, hooked up to a ventilator that is breathing for him.
He refused to accept that COVID-19 is a serious illness, said his mother, Nissa Sugden. He suggested the coronavirus did not exist or was a government conspiracy.
He has since told the nurses with Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato who are working to save his life that he wants to be vaccinated as soon as possible.
When vaccines became available, however, there was no question he would refuse an inoculation. And for months he did. He is stubborn and had thoroughly considered the issue, his vaccinated mother said, despite her telling him that it could prevent serious illness from taking hold of him.
There was more at play than his mother’s imploring that might have convinced Kian, she said. Amid the surge of the delta variant, Kian’s father, Mark, became sick with COVID and was hospitalized Aug. 13.
Mark has been battling pancreatic cancer for six years, Sugden said of her ex-husband. Having decided to stop taking cancer-fighting medication, he was placed into hospice a month ago.
Two days after Mark was hospitalized with the virus, a Sunday, it was Kian who brought home his potentially infectious father. Sugden said her son became a caretaker of sorts, which meant close proximity to his dad.
That Monday Kian began to feel sick. His mother took him to urgent care for a coronavirus test the next day, Aug. 17, which returned positive that afternoon.
By Thursday Sugden was again having to compel her son to go to urgent care. He had nausea and diarrhea and had been vomiting. After going in and then being released Friday, his oxygen level, as measured by his mother’s oximeter the next day, fell to a dismayingly low point.
“He was absolutely refusing to go back in, didn’t think they could do anything for him,” she said over the phone from her Mankato home. She told him bluntly, “The next time we go in, it will be the level that they can’t send you home. We have to help you.
“If we don’t, you have chances of dying. This is how serious it is.”
The former Mankato West high schooler’s story, currently unfolding from an intensive care unit in the Mankato hospital, has become the subject of online interest after his mother detailed his condition and his prior refusal to be vaccinated in a Monday morning Facebook post.
Since then, Sugden’s friends Jennifer Nielsen and Jen Wettergren have started a Caring Bridge webpage as well as a GoFundMe page that had raised about $2,300 for medical costs by Tuesday evening.
Sugden has, like everyone else, watched her son’s deteriorating condition over the internet. Tuesday morning she talked to — not with, but to — Kian over a Zoom call after nurses had lifted him from the paralysis drug he’s been given. Because of COVID protocol, she is barred from being in the local hospital or sitting alongside her ailing son.
The last time he spoke to her was when he, uncharacteristically in tears, called to tell her the nurses planned to put the tube down his throat.
“It was really, really hard,” she said. “He was very, very, very scared.”
What Sugden, 46, said she feels now is intense fear for other families whose members are hesitant to be inoculated.
She is mostly level-headed about her son’s sickness, thoroughly tracking the details to maintain a semblance of control. Breakdowns still happen, though.
They happen when she pops into a Zoom call and sees her son who, despite lately showing good skin coloration, can be sobering to look at. He has a tube in his mouth and lies almost completely still.
They happen when her 15-year-old daughter, Nadine, begins crying.
“Initially I was very angry with him. I was angry that he had refused so long and didn’t believe in it … and now he’s put everybody in jeopardy of losing him,” she said. “And then, you go to completely horrified and scared.
“I don't think the anger is there anymore,” she said, voice quivering. “All I do is fear for other families having to go through this. Because these kids think they’re invincible. Nothing's going to happen to them. And this is now hitting home for so many people.”
One of those people is 46-year-old Kim Gores, who lives in Garden City and is friends with Sugden and Kian. Before she saw Sugden’s Facebook post about Kian, she had been staunchly opposed to the COVID vaccine. She had denounced the pandemic as a political scam.
People she knew had been sick with the virus before, but they had recovered without a threat to their lives.
She was mulling over a potential vaccination anyway, though, because she just took a new job as a grocery store cashier, a role with constant public interaction amid a nationwide surge in new cases. Kian’s initial situation prodded her further.
Then she went to the Caring Bridge page where Kian’s medical updates are posted. She learned from a Monday night post that the 19-year-old she knew and cared for was on a ventilator.
That was the end of her holdout.
“Him thinking the same way I was thinking to now, him being in that situation and fighting for his life — it changed my mind a lot,” she said. She now plans to be vaccinated on Thursday. She knows it’s what Kian wants.
As for Kian himself, he will have to wait until the 91st day following a recovery to receive a vaccine.
Before he went under, his mother told him there is no option except to fight through this, to be stubborn, to recover and get back to the University of South Dakota, where he has reluctantly chosen to postpone his third semester until he’s well.
She is clear-eyed, however, about the severity of his condition. That it might worsen before improving. She doesn’t know when he’ll be permanently awake again.
Nurses at the hospital have done much to set her at ease, she said. Her boy, who wants to become an attorney and thrives when he has control of a situation, now powerlessly depends on their medical help.
“They are there being Kian’s mom right now,” said Jen Wettergren, the friend who helped to create the Caring Bridge and GoFundMe sites. “It reminds her of that, when they call, knowing that these nurses are acting as his momma and doing what they would do when they tuck their babies in at night.”
His mother hopes the very character trait that prevented him from being vaccinated — he’s a fighter who, once he has decided to do something, cannot be dissuaded — will now keep him alive.
“We told him that he’s a fighter, when he was gonna be going under,” Sugden said.
She told him: "There’s no other option. You’ll fight through it and we’ll see you when you come out.”
