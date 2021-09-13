MANKATO — Police are investigating the death of a teenager in a Mankato residence Saturday.
Pal Mat Kueth, 18, was found dead around 12:30 p.m. in a house on Glenwood Avenue.
The cause of death is not yet known, said Dan Schisel, associate director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety. An autopsy is being conducted.
Kueth was a 2021 graduate of East High School and a member of the school's varsity basketball team.
A GoFundMe page created by a family friend Sunday has raised nearly $6,000 for Kueth's family.
