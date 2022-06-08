MANKATO — The Mankato City Council is preparing to formally recognize that the city is located on Indigenous land and is considering naming some city parks in remembrance of the region’s Dakota history, including a possible renaming of Sibley Park.
Known as a “land acknowledgment,” the relatively rare gesture was explained to the council Monday by Edell Fiedler, the city’s communications and engagement director, and Dave Brave Heart, a Mankato resident who grew up on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
The formal statement would recognize that Indigenous peoples were the traditional stewards of the land in the Mankato area and that they have an enduring relationship with their historic homeland.
The precise wording will be written in the coming weeks by city staff, Dave and Sarah Brave Heart and others. The statement will be presented to the council later this summer with a goal of officially adopting it at the beginning of the annual Mahkato Wacipi — the September powwow in Land of Memories Park that Brave Heart helps organize.
“I think this land acknowledgment for me personally, it’s empowering,” Brave Heart told the council. “It’s reacknowledging what happened — not to apologize but to acknowledge what transpired.”
Fiedler said she knows of only two cities that have completed the process — Eden Prairie and Tempe, Arizona. Golden Valley is preparing to adopt a land acknowledgment.
The Eden Prairie statement notes that the city is on the ancestral land of the Dakota, that the U.S. government seized Ojibwe and Dakota lands via treaties signed in 1851, and that pioneers were allowed to take ownership.
“We acknowledge this land has a complex and layered history, and pay respect to the elders who have stewarded the land through the generations and continue to do so,” the land acknowledgment continues. “We offer this statement as a step toward healing and make a commitment to learn the history of the land Eden Prairie is built on, to recognize, support, collaborate with and advocate for Indigenous People, and to consider the convergence of legacies that bring us to where we are today.”
Fiedler said land acknowledgments are typically a first step by a government toward reconciliation and healing. In Mankato’s case, those efforts have been underway for nearly a half-century, initially led by Dakota elder Amos Owen and Mankatoans Bud Lawrence and Jim Buckley. The three were instrumental in bringing the powwow to Mankato after decades of Dakota people avoiding the city, which was the site of the largest mass hanging in U.S. history — 38 Dakota men executed at the end of the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.
The city has partnered with the Mdewakanton Association since 1972 to provide space, facilities and camping sites for the powwow in what is now called Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokiksuye Makoce Park.
And the city provides support for the Dec. 26 memorial ceremony for the 38 who were executed here on that date and two others executed later. The remembrance involves Dakota horse riders coming from South Dakota and Dakota runners arriving from Fort Snelling, culminating along Riverfront Drive near the site of the hanging — a place dedicated by the city in 1997 as Reconciliation Park.
In 2018, the council voted to recognize the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day.
“The groundwork has been laid,” Fiedler said.
Future efforts could include naming city-owned lands in honor of the region’s Indigenous history. Possibilities include the generically named Community Athletic Fields (a youth baseball complex adjacent to Rosa Parks Elementary School) and the nature park near Mount Kato that’s informally called The Sanger Pit in reference to its previous use as a gravel pit.
“The potential renaming of Sibley Park is another opportunity the city could consider for the future,” Fiedler said.
The 135-year-old park was named after Henry Sibley, who operated a fur-trading post at the site even before the city’s founding. As a fur trader, Sibley had close connections with the Dakota but was later Minnesota’s first governor and was an Army officer in the U.S.-Dakota War.
The park’s name still stirs strong emotions among people who want to retain it and those who want it changed.
Council members didn’t specifically address the Sibley Park debate but were clearly open to naming other city parks in honor of the Dakota. And there was broad support for the land acknowledgment.
Brave Heart focused on the latter. While saying he would expect some opposition even to a statement simply acknowledging the history of the land, the step would be meaningful to Indigenous peoples.
“If something like this was to be embraced and adopted, it would touch the hearts of many Dakota and people of other tribes,” he said. “... I think this would be a very powerful statement.”
Council member Mark Frost provided an example of some of the pushback the land acknowledgment might generate. Although Frost didn’t directly oppose the idea, he suggested it was important to recognize killings of white settlers and other violence initiated by the Dakota.
“We need to get the whole story out there,” Frost said. “... As awful as the hanging was, it’s not the whole story. It’s part of the story.”
Other council members, though, said the purpose of the land acknowledgment is to continue the process of reconciliation rather than an attempt to write a comprehensive history book. Brave Heart said it would be a welcome step — the latest of many taken by both sides of an old conflict.
“You have made the commitment for years to work with the Dakota people, and this would be a commitment to keep that going,” he said.
