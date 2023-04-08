By Mark Fischenich
MANKATO — City staff, working with Xcel Energy, is looking at the feasibility of converting Mankato’s fleet of municipal vehicles from gas and diesel to electric.
The 220 vehicles owned by the city range from standard passenger cars to buses to police squads to front-end loaders.
“The primary goal of the study is to determine which vehicles could be replaced with EVs,” said Rick Baird, Mankato’s environmental sustainability coordinator.
More than half of the 220 vehicles are not under consideration, mostly because they are excavators, loaders, dump trucks and other heavy equipment that doesn’t yet have a viable electric alternative.
“It’s just not there yet,” Baird said of cost-competitive, reliable, practical electric alternatives.
But there are EV options on the market for 100 of the vehicles in the municipal fleet.
However, whether an EV alternative is being manufactured was just the first factor being studied by the city and Xcel’s Fleet Electrification Advisory Program. Other considerations included the potential long-term cost savings, both in fuel expense and maintenance; environmental benefits; and vehicle performance.
Using GPS data, the usage of the 100 identified city vehicles was tracked over seven months, looking at issues such as how many hours the vehicles were in use each day and whether they were parked in a predictable location each night. The latter is a factor because it would allow an EV replacement to have its battery recharged using low-cost overnight electric rates.
Just over half of the 100 met the minimum qualifications and had a realistic EV alternative. Of those, 10 were identified as top candidates — all of which were light-duty vehicles used exclusively within city limits.
In a presentation in late March to the City Council, Baird suggested purchasing four electric vehicles in 2024 — along with a 10-year lease for a charging station provided through Xcel. The vehicles would include one entirely electric SUV, one entirely electric pickup and one of each vehicle type containing both a battery-powered motor and a backup gasoline engine, known as a plug-in hybrid.
The four vehicles would be closely monitored to provide data when deciding whether to add more EVs to the city fleet and more charging stations to municipal buildings in 2025, 2026 and beyond.
The current estimate for a charging station capable of charging four vehicles is just under $4,000 a year plus electricity charges.
The sticker price of EVs will be higher than those traditionally purchased by the city. For SUVs, the cost is expected to be about $50,000 — about $5,000 more than for a similar gas-fueled vehicle. For pickups, a fully electric Ford Lightning is projected to cost nearly $57,000 and a hybrid Ford Ranger would be $50,000. A standard Ford F-150 is $38,000.
Savings would come over time with reduced maintenance costs. Internal combustion engine vehicles cost 10.1 cents per mile to maintain compared to 6.1 cents per mile for all-electric vehicles. That’s primarily due to the fact that EVs don’t have transmissions and don’t require oil, oil filters, oxygen sensors, timing belts, fuel filters and engine air filters, according to Ben Sparks, the city’s central garage superintendent.
Among the specific vehicles studied by the Xcel team, a city-owned 2018 Ford F-150 was tracked from June 2021 through January 2022, during which it made 740 trips totaling more than 2,700 miles. If that vehicle was replaced with an all-electric Ford Lightning F-150, the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions would be 86% during its lifetime of service. In addition, the lifetime operational costs of the EV pickup were projected to be $21,000 to $24,000 less. Even if the higher purchase price of the electric F-150 was included, the EV was projected to cost the city $9,000 to $12,000 less to buy and operate than a comparable gas-powered F-150.
The lifetime costs of a plug-in electric hybrid — purchase price and operational expenses — were not as significant, but the Mitsubishi Outlander hybrid was projected to reduce overall cost of ownership by $3,000 to $6,000 compared to the gas-fueled F-150.
Most dramatic were the cost savings for an all-electric SUV. The study tracked one gas-powered 2013 Ford Explorer during its municipal use over more than 13 months. If it was replaced by an all-electric 2022 Ford Mustang, the overall cost of ownership was projected to be at least $39,000 less during its lifetime.
By contrast, the study did not recommend replacing diesel-powered transit buses with battery-powered alternatives. The purchase price of an EV bus is $1.2 million — more than double a traditional bus, Baird said.
“And we live in Minnesota with its harsh weather. Dependability is a concern,” he said.
Plus, there is a more cost-effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the city’s transit system: Persuade additional people to ride buses rather than drive personal cars, Baird said.
The EV discussion was the first of two council work sessions dedicated to exploring the city’s sustainability initiatives. Council members, reacting favorably to the proposed incremental approach to switching to electric vehicles, instructed city staff to include the four recommended vehicles and the charging station lease when drafting the 2024 city budget.
