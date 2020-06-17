MANKATO — A peaceful march along Veterans Memorial Bridge sidewalk Saturday will start off Mankato area's third annual Juneteenth celebration.
Organizers emphasize the event is a commemoration of the day 155 years ago when the nation's last group of black slaves received notification of their freedom.
“It's a time to advocate and listen to our brothers and sisters of color,” said Bukata Hayes, director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, a sponsor of the event.
The march will begin at 3 p.m. from the bridge's north end and conclude at the lawn in front of the Intergovernmental Center in downtown Mankato, across from the civic center.
A short program will follow with speakers who are active community members, including Minnesota State University Director of African American Affairs Kenneth Reid.
Anyone who wants to participate in the march is invited, but rowdiness is not welcome, said Bethany Truman, community outreach and engagement coordinator for the Diversity Council.
Attendees should practice safe social distancing and wear cloth masks as health guidelines dictate in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Truman, the Mankato representative for the celebration's co-sponsor the Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition, helped organize the slate of speakers from the area.
“There is no better time for all of us to come together to celebrate Black culture. Recognizing and celebrating this holiday are the first few steps in the right direction as we are all left to process not only past events but recent events that have greatly affected our Black brothers and sisters," Truman said in a written statement.
"Juneteenth is an excellent reminder for each one of us to take a moment and self-assess what we have done in the past, present, and hope to do in the future with respect to the Black community," she said.
“We welcome all people, of all ages, backgrounds, faith, ethnicity, political stance, and gender to come together in solidarity as we publicly and peacefully proclaim that we have had enough of the injustice."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.