MANKATO — Water mains will be flushed throughout Mankato beginning Sunday.
Routine flushing is scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily Sunday through May 6.
Water mains are flushed to clean the distribution system.
Residents should avoid or limit water usage during flushing operations. Although the water in the mains is safe to drink, it may stain.
An online water flushing map may be viewed at: mankatomn.gov/about-mankato/maps/water-main-flushing.
For more information, call 387-8600.
