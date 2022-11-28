MANKATO — The Mankato area is expected to get between 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Mike Griesinger, lead forecaster at the NWS Twin Cities office, said snow is likely to start falling just before people wake up, between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Snow will be falling at a high rate through the lunch hour, he added. It will then start to taper off from noon to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
“By the time you’re sitting down for dinner, the snow should be mostly over,” he said.
Griesinger said drivers should keep conditions in mind when heading to school or work in the morning.
“There’ll be slick and hazardous conditions for travel for the drive to school, drive to work tomorrow. Take it slower than you normally would,” he said.
Mankato Public Works Operations Supt. Joe Grabianowski said on Monday the city applied brine to major roads, hills and bridges.
All 23 snow plows are expected to be out.
“We’ll be out as soon as it starts snowing and then until it stops snowing we’ll be out so all the major roads and hills will be passable,” he said.
Grabianowski said the city will continue their snow cleanup on Wednesday.
“We’re scheduled to come in early on Wednesday morning to plow the whole town. That will include residential streets, trails, sidewalks and alleys,” he said.
While a snow emergency has not been declared yet, drivers are encouraged to find off-street parking.
“Pretty much anytime it snows, it’s a lot easier for us if they can find off-street parking, whether that’s in their driveways, inside their garage or anywhere off of the city streets,” Grabianowski said.
Grabianowski also reminded drivers to give snow plows plenty of room on the roads.
