MANKATO — The city of Mankato has been chosen as the new home of the historic Kern Bridge, a state steering committee announced Wednesday.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation committee selected Mankato's project, connecting Sibley Park and Land of Memories Park over the Blue Earth River. The 189-foot Kern Bridge will help the area's local, regional and statewide trail system plans.
The bridge was dismantled and carefully stored last winter.
Mankato beat out the city of Fergus Falls, Sherburne County and Watonwan County for the use of the historic bridge. The structure initially sat about 5 miles upstream of its future destination over the Le Sueur River.
The bow-string arch bridge is the only one of its kind in Minnesota, and the longest of its kind in the nation. Built in 1873, it's also one of the state's oldest bridges.
This story will be updated.
