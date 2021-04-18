MANKATO — A Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop is coming to Mankato.
The family-owned restaurant chain is opening Giliberto’s No. 10 at 625 Madison Ave., which previously was home to China Wok.
The new restaurant is set to open this summer.
Gilibertos has restaurants in Minnesota, South Dakota and Utah. Other Minnesota locations are in St. Cloud and the Twin Cities area.
Owners husband and wife Aldo and Florencia Coconi said they decided to open the Mankato location because they love the town and customers have asked them to come to Mankato.
“People were coming to dine with us in St. Cloud and were saying it’d be nice to have a Giliberto’s in Mankato,” Florencia said.
The new location will offer the same menu as the other Giliberto’s restaurants and will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The chain specializes in fresh ingredients and quality prices. Florencia said the restaurant offers authentic Mexican food that are recipes shared within the family.
“Everything is made fresh,” Florencia said.
The menu features traditional Mexican food and includes a variety of burritos, tacos and tostadas.
The Coconis will be renovating the inside of the former China Wok location before opening this summer. The couple said they are excited to be coming to the area.
“The customers are the reason we are opening this place,” Florencia said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.