MANKATO — The Mankato Economic Development Authority won't be the first in the area — by a long shot — to offer assistance to small businesses pummeled by the pandemic.
On March 27, New Ulm's EDA approved a $2,500 forgivable loan program for up to 100 businesses — with an emphasis on those shuttered by Gov. Tim Walz's executive orders aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.
St. Peter's City Council on March 30 OKed its program, bestowing up to $10,000 in interest-free loans to local businesses with repayment deferred until 2021 and monthly payments of just $100.
Waseca's EDA three weeks ago unveiled its helping hand — zero-interest loans of up to $10,000, with 50% of the loan forgiven if the recipient is still in business six months later.
North Mankato's Port Authority on April 13 authorized its program, offering up to $12,500 in loans at 3% interest with the initial loan payment delayed until September of 2021.
In Mankato, an assistance program won't be approved before the EDA's May 11 meeting. The city isn't dawdling, according to City Manager Pat Hentges, who also serves as the executive director of the EDA. Instead, it's looking ahead to when small businesses will be reopening in several weeks — and trying to anticipate the challenges in firing up an enterprise that's been sitting idle for more than a month.
Central to the delay is an attempt to reach out to the intended recipients to learn in detail what they need the most.
Mankato's EDA is run by the seven-member City Council, meaning it is governed by, among others, a coffee shop operator, an insurance agency owner, a restaurateur and caterer, a semi-retired pharmacist, and a fast-food restaurant manager.
"I can probably look at each one of you and ... understand what you're going through now," Hentges told the council members at their April EDA meeting. "The reality in 30 days may be very different."
So, starting Thursday and Friday, city officials will be hearing from dozens of small business owners in a series of online meetings arranged by Greater Mankato Growth, which serves as the local chamber of commerce. Each meeting will present the views of different segments of the economy — large retailers, small retailers, restaurants and other hospitality businesses, and service providers such as hair salons, dentists, chiropractors and other non-emergency health-care providers.
The final focus group is comprised of business accountants, bankers, and attorneys who work closely with entrepreneurs and will offer their thoughts on some of the financial hardships their clients will face as they try to resuscitate their businesses.
"Our businesses are anxious to talk about any opportunity that will help them get back on their feet," said Patrick Baker, director of government and institutional affairs at GMG, who helped set up the focus groups at the city's request.
"Every little bit helps for a lot of our businesses, and we're just thankful Mankato is considering a program."
Business assistance programs approved by the federal government and the Minnesota Legislature are already providing help to those who were able to access the emergency aid before funds ran dry. More help is expected from both Washington, D.C., and St. Paul in coming days and weeks.
Mankato's help won't have the same financial firepower as what can be offered by the state and, especially, the feds. But if it's targeted to plug some of the gaps in the larger programs — which have focused heavily on helping businesses cover payroll costs despite plunging revenues — it could be valuable, according to Hentges.
For instance, if a restaurant is preparing to reopen but much of its food is expired, a substantial expense will be restocking the refrigerators, freezers and pantries. A municipal aid program could help cover those initial costs.
"A lot of it is start-up," Hentges said. "If somebody runs a restaurant, they have to buy a bunch of food."
He also wonders if masks, gloves and other protective gear, which retail businesses don't traditionally stock, might be required now: "A lot of it might be personal protective equipment."
The point, though, is that city officials don't necessarily know what's required to reopen a shuttered clothing store or bar or fitness center.
"We'll listen to what the challenges are," Hentges said, predicting city staff will recommend the EDA authorize "well over" $200,000 for the program.
Baker expects to hear from businesses that a critical issue for some entrepreneurs will be replenishing inventory, as will be concern about how to cover property tax bills due on May 15.
"Hopefully, through our conversations of Thursday and Friday, we'll think of some others," Baker said.
The council expressed no impatience with Mankato's deliberate approach to establishing a small-business assistance program.
"This is very well thought out, rather than handing out money like candy ...," said Council member Mark Frost.
