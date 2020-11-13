MANKATO — The city of Mankato is taking over management of All Seasons Arena, a job handled for decades by the school district, in what could be a precursor to the city overseeing all community recreation programs and possibly taking ownership of the ice arena.
The All Seasons Arena Joint Powers Board approved the switch in management from Mankato Area Public Schools to the city on Friday, and the three arena employees will be transferred to the city payroll.
City Manager Pat Hentges said the district is also interested in handing off other community recreation programs to the city.
And if the city, county and school partners in the longstanding All Seasons Arena Joint Powers Agreement sign off, Mankato might be willing to take ownership of the two-rink arena that's heavily used by youth hockey teams, figure skaters and adult hockey players.
"They would like to transition out of that business," Hentges said of the school district's handling of community sports programs, noting the challenges the district is facing in the pandemic.
A big part of the district's community recreation program — adult softball leagues — already has migrated to the city of North Mankato after city officials offered to manage the softball program for a lower rate. Remaining programs include adult volleyball leagues, pickleball and aquatic fitness.
Hentges said city management of the ice arena makes sense because the city also offers ice time at the civic center arena for youth teams. With the city managing both, it should be easier to maximize use of all available ice sheets and get a stronger sense of whether a new ice rink or an expansion of All Seasons is needed, as youth hockey advocates have long maintained.
"You're truly going to know if you need more ice or not," he said.
ASA's three employees, including arena manager Jared Larson, do "a very good job" of operating the facility and appear enthusiastic about transitioning from school district to city employment, Hentges said.
"The new arrangement, I have complete confidence it will work well," he said.
Whether it will lead to an end to the joint powers agreement is yet to be decided. The arena has been owned and financed by the city, the school district, Blue Earth County, North Mankato, Eagle Lake and Skyline for nearly four decades. Another early co-owner, Nicollet County, withdrew when facing its share of the cost of adding a second rink roughly 20 years ago.
Blue Earth County leaders appear supportive of exploring the idea of turning the building over to the city.
"Whether that joint powers agreement needs to stay in place is something we can look at down the road," said County Administrator Bob Meyer during a meeting with city officials Thursday.
County Commissioner Colleen Landkamer noted the city and county once partnered in operating the public library in Mankato before the county agreed to take sole responsibility for ownership and operation.
"We've done this kind of thing before," Landkamer said.
The partners now share responsibility, based on population, for a $40,000 subsidy to operate All Seasons Arena and also share the cost of upgrades and major repairs to the facility. One potential hang-up to ending the joint powers agreement would be if any of the partners wanted to be paid for its share of the arena if ownership was assigned solely to Mankato.
Hentges noted that as much as $2 million of work will be needed soon to modernize the ice-making equipment and other components of the arena's north rink, not to mention the pressure by the youth hockey association to add another sheet of ice — something that could cost $10 million or more: "An ice arena can be an $8 million asset, but it's also an $8 million liability.
"I don't know if the city wants to take the asset if they have to pay everybody off. That's come up with one of the entities," Hentges said in an apparent reference to North Mankato.
Landkamer, cautioning she couldn't speak for the rest of the board, indicated she would be content to hand over ownership of the aging arena if Mankato wanted to take responsibility for future repairs.
"I personally wouldn't expect you to pay the county off," she said. "But I'm one of the five."
