MANKATO — With the ash-tree-killing emerald ash borer nearing Mankato, city officials and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are working together to remove 50 trees along sidewalks leading to local schools.
The preemptive removal is being done in the expectation the trees will die in coming years. Removing the trees before they succumb to the ash borer, which makes ash trees brittle and susceptible to dropping large branches, is a safety measure, said Justin Lundborg, a natural resources specialist for the city.
Replacing the ash trees with other species now also means getting a jump on providing new shade trees for the routes.
“The project is to increase the safety of our highest-use public sidewalks,” Lundborg said.
The $48,000 project will boost the city’s planned ash removal in 2022 by 25% — a total of 250 trees. A DNR grant will cover $32,500 of the cost with the city providing the rest.
The 50 trees to be removed, which must be within three blocks of a school, are currently being identified with removal scheduled for this winter and spring. High-quality ash trees will be spared and will be considered for chemical treatments that can ward off the invasive species.
“It’s just trees that are already declining, have poor structure, poor health, things like that,” he said of the removals.
Mankato planned to remove 200 trees this year, a target that will continue for years to come in the hopes of avoiding a mass die-off once the emerald ash borer arrives in force — something that could overwhelm the ability of tree services to keep up while also hammering the city budget.
City officials hope to save the best ash trees on street boulevards and in municipal parks with the chemical treatments starting next summer. But because of the expense of the insecticide, which may be needed for as long as the trees live, the plan is to cap treatments at around 350 trees.
Mankato has roughly 2,500 ash trees on boulevards, in parks and on other landscaped municipal property. So even at 200 tree removals a year, there’s a decade of work to be done.
Lundborg said the city will be watching for other grants being offered by the state and federal governments in hopes of working at a faster pace.
“Anything we can do to increase the numbers and decrease the costs we’re interested in,” he said.
Lundborg isn’t resigned to the potential that the ash borer will be discovered in Mankato this year, even though it has now been identified as near as St. Clair and has been found in virtually every direction from Mankato.
“Fingers crossed,” he said.
But the city will be operating under the assumption that the beetles have arrived, discontinuing the felling of ash trees in May. The beetles are active in the summer months, so moving ash wood to a disposal site then could inadvertently give the beetles — which can’t travel great distances on their own — a free lift into uninfected neighborhoods.
The goal is to have the allotment of doomed trees removed by May with the fall reserved for stump-grinding and replacement trees planted the following spring, Lundborg said. The bugs become dormant again in October, so removal of more trees could resume then if the work isn’t completed by May.
The emerald ash borer, a native of Asia, is thought to have first arrived in North America on imported wood products in the 1990s and has since spread to three-dozen states.
It was first detected in 2009 in Minnesota, which has an estimated 1 billion ash trees.
A joint study by the U.S. Forest Service and Ohio State University of 457 plots with ash trees in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania found that more than 99% of the trees were dead within six years of an EAB infestation.
