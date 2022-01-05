Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy with snow showers this morning. High 9F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around -10F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.