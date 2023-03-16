MANKATO — Discussions will begin soon on the potential naming of a pair of city-owned parks to recognize Mankato’s location on what was once Indigenous land.
And if that effort is successful, attention may turn to the consideration of a new name for one of the city’s most historic and beloved pieces of greenspace — Sibley Park.
The City Council last summer adopted a land acknowledgment — an official statement recognizing that Mankato is on Indigenous land that was forcibly taken by the U.S. government, that the Dakota were displaced from their original homes, and that efforts to suppress Indigenous people’s culture and heritage continued for decades.
At the time, city leaders said the expectation was that the words would be followed by actions. One likely possibility, they said, was the naming of some Mankato parkland to reflect the community’s Dakota history. City Manager Susan Arntz said that process is about to begin.
Initial efforts will be focused on a new name for the generically dubbed “Community Athletic Fields,” a youth baseball complex near Rosa Parks Elementary School, and “the Sanger Pit,” a walking trail and pond on the site of a former gravel mining operation near Mount Kato southwest of the city.
“And the Dakota have asked us to consider Sibley Park,” Arntz said, suggesting that starting with the other two parks might make strategic sense. “Kind of building some success in the community in how to have these conversations.”
The land acknowledgment, which is read periodically at municipal events, is another step by the city government in a decades-long effort at reconciliation and healing. Starting a half-century ago, Dakota elder Amos Owen and Mankatoans Bud Lawrence and Jim Buckley partnered to bring an annual powwow to Mankato, which had been avoided by the Dakota people ever since it had served as the site of the largest mass hanging in U.S. history — 38 Dakota men executed at the end of the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.
The city supported the powwow by providing space for ceremonies and campsites at a riverside park eventually named Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokiksuye Makoce Park.
The city also has provided support for the annual memorial ceremony on the date of the mass execution — Dec. 26 — and dedicated a spot near the site of the hanging as Reconciliation Park.
But Sibley Park, which dates back to 1887, could prompt more contentious debates between people with strong affection for the longstanding name and those who don’t believe Henry Sibley — the state’s first governor, a fur trader and an Army officer in the U.S.-Dakota War — is worthy of having Mankato’s premier park named in his honor.
First up, though, will be finding names for the baseball fields and the old gravel pit.
“So we are working with people on our staff and others on the process of collecting feedback from the community for your consideration,” Arntz told the council this week. “That’s work that’s soon to start here in the next several weeks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.