MANKATO — A record snowfall in and around Mankato canceled schools, snarled traffic and created other headaches Monday.
A foot of snow fell in Mankato. That’s the highest total in the state, according to the National Weather Service.
The total set a new record for most snow on March 15 in Mankato, according to NWS meteorologist Caleb Grunzke. The previous record was 5 inches in 1989.
It’s the third highest single-day snowfall on record for all of March in Mankato. The record of over 14 inches was set on March 3, 1977.
The snow started to fall before the morning commute and continued steadily into the early evening.
All K-12 schools in the region canceled in-person classes Monday. Some schools had virtual learning days while others, including Mankato Area Public Schools, gave students and staff the day off. Minnesota State University and South Central College canceled afternoon in-person classes.
The COVID-19 testing site in Mankato was among other sites that closed due to the weather. Some government meetings, including the Mankato School Board, were moved to virtual formats.
Garbage or recycling collection, or both, is delayed in several communities, including Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter, as contractors pulled trucks off the roads.
Roads remained open throughout the area except for temporary closures due to crashes and stuck vehicles.
The State Patrol responded to three crashes with non-life-threatening injuries on highways in The Free Press coverage area.
A portion of Highway 19 near Arlington was closed for part of the morning after a two-vehicle crash around 10:20 a.m. Norma Jean Segler, 67, of Henderson was taken to the Arlington hospital. The other driver was not injured.
A 16-year-old girl was taken to the Albert Lea hospital after she slid into a ditch around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 22 in rural Faribault County
Dominque Daniella Beckstead, 22, of Cleveland, was taken to the Mankato hospital after her car slid into a median on southbound Highway 169 north of North Mankato around 5 p.m.
The State Patrol also reported 13 crashes with property damage and 20 vehicles off the road in the Mankato area district between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.
There were also numerous reports of vehicles off the road and a few stuck in the roadway on city and county roads in the region.
Readers who responded to a Free Press social media post spent their snow day in a variety of ways.
Holly Ann Young wasn’t much affected since she works from home. Her daughter “did a happy dance” before she went back to bed. Samantha Homseth also celebrated with a nap.
Hailey Pitsch spent the afternoon preparing to move her karate classes to a virtual format Monday evening.
Renae Sorensen Satre’s dog had a blast out playing in the snow but wasn’t too happy about being forced to take a bath afterward.
Stephanie Harvey is grateful for her neighbor, a city worker and a stranger who helped her get her car that got stuck in snow after plow went by.
Several area cities have declared snow emergencies. Other cities, including Mankato, are not requiring motorists to move parked vehicles from roads. Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schiesel said the anticipated quick snow melt rate due to warmer weather ahead is a consideration in snow emergencies.
Temperatures will reach above freezing each day the remainder of the week, the National Weather Service forecasts. The highs reach nearly 50 on Friday and nearly 60 on Sunday.
Locals shouldn’t put away their shovels just yet. The Mankato region has seen a shovel-worthy snow in April for at least the last three years.
