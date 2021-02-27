Replacing a rotting and eroded bridge on Mankato’s Minnesota River Trail won’t be quite as costly as originally estimated, but it will be expensive.
Assuming the City Council approves the low bid on March 8, the $621,000 project is set to get underway in March — closing the trail for several weeks.
“We’re trying to get the project done by the end of April when bicycling season really takes off,” said Michael McCarty, assistant city engineer.
The Minnesota River Trail runs from Sibley Park to past Highway 14 where it connects to the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail. It’s an all-seasons trail, so McCarty recognizes that some people will see their exercise routine disrupted even with a late-winter, early-spring construction project.
But now is a good time to do the work, which is in a remote location not accessible by city streets.
Dismantling the old timber railroad trestle that carries the trail over a steep gully is work that can be done in cold weather. The next step is driving pile, which is also doable in winter. And finally, a prefabricated bridge will be brought to the site and put in place.
“With getting some of the equipment back to the bike trail, frozen ground will be to our benefit,” McCarty said.
The project has been in the planning stages for more than two years, ever since bridge inspectors found rot in the upper portion of the structure. They also identified erosion from flooding in 2014, 2016 and 2018 along the bridge’s piers and abutments.
A price tag of $750,000 was estimated when the bridge replacement first went on the city Community Investment Plan budget. The CIP budget passed in December had dropped the cost to $650,000. And as the project reached the detailed design stage, there was hope that the expense would drop even more.
The cost of the prefabricated bridge is $177,000, engineering, contingency and administrative expenses totaling $118,000, and city engineers hoped the construction expenses would be held to $181,000 — for a total cost of $475,000.
The lowest of four bids, however, was $324,000 from S.M. Hentges and Sons of Jordan, pushing the final cost to $621,000.
Much of the added construction expense came from the mobilization charges of the bidding contractors — essentially the cost of getting equipment and materials to the site. Public Works Director Jeff Johnson said another factor may have been prevailing-wage rules that impact the project because it is being funded partly with a $228,000 Department of Natural Resources grant.
The bulk of the funding will come from Mankato’s half-percent local sales tax.
Although the bridge is restricted to users on foot or on bicycles, the new bridge — like the old one — has to be strong enough to carry vehicles both for trail maintenance and for snowplowing of the all-seasons route.
The current bridge, a repurposed former railroad trestle, has been in place for 16 years. Until 2005, the river trail ended in the area of Riverfront Park. The northward extension along the river and then along the north side of Highway 14 to North Riverfront Drive provided a connection between the Sakatah Trail, which runs all the way to Faribault, to downtown Mankato, to Sibley Park, to the West Mankato/Red Jacket Trail and — by using a short section of city sidewalk — to the Minneopa Trail, which leads nearly to Minneopa State Park.
The city’s Minnesota River Trail is also expected to become a segment of a much longer state trail that is planned for the entire 318-mile length of the river from the Twin Cities to the river’s headwaters at Big Stone Lake on the Minnesota-South Dakota border.
