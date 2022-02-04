MANKATO — The Mankato Transit System has made adjustments to several bus routes to increase coverage and enhance timeliness.
To improve timeliness to other bus stops, the Route 3 stop at Door 2 on the Marsh Street side of Mankato's hospital has been shifted to the Route 13 bus.
The addition of the Door 2 hospital stop for Route 13 helps create a direct link between health care locations. Route 13 already included stops at urgent care locations and at Wickersham Health Campus on the city's far north side.
Riders looking to connect to and from the growing east side of Mankato will have a new stop near the corner of Adams Street and Roosevelt Circle, which is adjacent to the Hilltop Hy-Vee, the Wow! Zone and Woodside Apartments. Routes 6, 10 and 11 will provide service to the Adams/Roosevelt stop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.