MANKATO — Advocates for looser cannabis regulations in Minnesota plan to host a town hall Thursday to discuss the state's marijuana policies.
Minnesota Veterans for Cannabis, spearheaded by local advocate Jeremy Sankey, will host a discussion focusing on medical marijuana regulations from 6-8 p.m. at the Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center.
"We're hoping to bring in people that are on both sides of the issue so we can really start discussing certain things, whether it's on the medical side or the legal side," Sankey said. (He is a relative of a Free Press employee.)
The group's discussion comes as House Democrats tour the state with their own town halls on marijuana. Democrats in Minnesota have embraced marijuana legalization in recent years. The topic was even part of early discussions in this year's legislative session, though proposals went nowhere after the GOP-controlled Senate refused to hear marijuana legalization legislation.
Democrats say legalizing and regulating recreational marijuana would balance racial arrest rate disparities between black and white pot smokers, as well as bring in additional taxable revenue and economic growth to the state. Republicans are against regulating marijuana, saying states such as Colorado that have decriminalized marijuana have had increased homelessness, accidents and mental health concerns.
Yet both parties may find some common ground in expanding medical marijuana access throughout the state. Minnesota has one of the strictest medical marijuana programs in the nation, with only eight locations to buy cannabis and only 14 conditions eligible for treatment with medical cannabis.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle support expanding the medical marijuana program. And Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, plans to reintroduce a bill in 2020 that would allow veterans with service-related injuries or disabilities to apply for medical marijuana using a letter from a Veterans Affairs hospital or doctor.
Considine's bill gathered co-authors across the political spectrum in the House but didn't go far in the Senate earlier this year.
"I am going to try to reach out to some of the people in the Senate and say regardless of what else and who else, we should be cutting these guys a break," Considine said.
Sankey said advocates will likely push for more medical marijuana access in 2020, at least so veterans like himself won't have to drive to the Twin Cities to buy medical cannabis products.
"What if somebody in my position lives in Worthington? Or Pipestone? It's astronomical what the drive is," Sankey said.
