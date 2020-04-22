MANKATO — Crews will be flushing the city's water mains Sunday through May 1.
The process to clean the water distribution system will take place 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. to ensure convenience for Mankato residents.
City neighborhoods have been designated into five sections. One section will be flushed per day.
Residents should avoid or limit their water usage during flushing operations to avoid water staining. Water should clear about an hour after a flushing operation concludes.
A map of scheduled flushing is available on the city's website.
For more information call 387-8600.
