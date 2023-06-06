MANKATO — Lawn watering and other irrigation remain restricted in Mankato, even though the snowy winter and wet spring left the region with above-average precipitation for the first five months of 2023.
The water conservation rules are always on the books in the city, but the reminders through press releases and social media tend to increase as rainfall decreases. The precipitation-heavy start to the year has now been followed by several weeks of dry weather, and the city of Mankato's homepage once again is emphasizing that people can't water whenever they want.
"Mankato's water conservation efforts include conserving and reducing usage, so the area's groundwater resources are used efficiently and there's an adequate water supply for the community," according to the message that went up this week.
The city limits sprinkling and irrigation to every other day between 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. Watering is allowed on properties with addresses ending with an even number on even-numbered days. Odd-numbered street addresses may water on odd-numbered days.
There are exceptions, including the first 30 days after new sod or grass seed has been installed, although a municipal permit must be applied for online or by calling the city at 311 or 387-8600.
People are also allowed to water gardens and flower beds with a hand-held hose at any time, and children's water toys can spray any day as long as people are on hand when they're operating. The restrictions don't apply to vehicle washing either, although vehicle owners are reminded the water can't be allowed to drain into the storm sewers.
Those violating the rules will receive a warning for the first offense, a $50 fine for the second, a $100 fine for the third and a disconnection of irrigation meters or outdoor spigots for the fourth.
As of last week's federal drought monitor, no Minnesota counties had reached drought status and most counties around Mankato weren't even in the "abnormally dry" category that then covered a majority of the state. But barely a half inch of rain has fallen at the Mankato airport in the past three weeks. The next drought monitor report comes out Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.