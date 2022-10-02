MANKATO — After tirelessly advocating for a youth group of their own, the Somali community’s wishes have finally been granted.
WellShare International — a public health non-profit organization headquartered in Minneapolis with a community health worker hub in Mankato — has partnered with the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato to fund the first Somali youth group in town.
“The community here was really asking for a youth group,” Evan Curtin, director of the CHW hub in Mankato, said. “There are many in the Twin Cities, so a lot of families are actually moving away from here because they want culturally appropriate youth groups and youth religious education in the community.”
Since August, kids ages seven through 12 are invited to join in on classes taught by Mohamed Ibrahim, educator and lead consultant of WellShare’s new program, twice a week at the Dar Abi Bakr Islamic Center. A range of 25-35 kids attend with their parents every Friday and Saturday.
The classes go over positive health messaging, academic and social support with the hopes that the kids “develop healthy lifestyles, leadership skills and social-emotional well-being as they work to help transform the community around them,” as written in their mission statement.
The group also schedules a time for community integration sessions, which includes trips to the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, Minneopa State Park and the YMCA.
The sessions allow the kids to take part in all the community has to offer and learn ways they can help it grow.
WellShare has been offering a similar program in the Twin Cities for about 15 years. According to Curtin, it’s part of their organization’s core programming.
When WellShare expanded out of the metropolitan area and made its way down to Mankato, however, creating another program wasn’t included in their immediate plans.
“But when we heard from the community that this was something that they really, really wanted and that it was already affecting the community by having people move away from the area to the cities, we sped up our timeline and got it implemented,” Curtin said.
Ibrahim was also an advocate for its creation, as both a parent in the community and an educator.
“I’ve worked with many immigrant and refugee kids in the area, and I knew there were many services they were missing that would help their physical health, mental health, and their academics,” he said.
“I decided to share this need with WellShare and they were eager to support developing this program.”
Luckily for Ibrahim and WellShare, their connections over at Mayo Clinic in Mankato were more than happy to help launch it.
“We are currently working with Christi Wilking and Dr. Erin Westfall over at Mayo on a research project” Curtin said. “When the time came to fund it, we we’re talking to them about it, and they said that Mayo may have a foundation that would like to fund it.”
Wilking and Westfall worked behind the scenes to get adequate funding from their foundation and committees to help get the program up and running.
“Mayo Clinic Health System aspires for our community to be a place of equity, inclusion and opportunity for all. We are proud to support this pilot program in partnership with WellShare International,” Wilking, Mayo Clinic Health System community relations officer, wrote to The Free Press via email.
“The program will provide quality, culturally specific youth programming for the Somali youth in our community, which will aim to target inequities that many Somali families face and will allow for academic growth, health education and social development of our youth.”
According to Curtin, the program has been going well so far and the feedback they’ve received is better than they could have hoped for. Parents are even asking WellShare to hold more than two classes a week.
“Parents are really loving this,” he said. “The kids are enjoying being there with their friends and the parents are really enjoying that their kids are doing something positive that’s not digital.”
The relatively new program continues to adjust what it offers as more feedback from both parents and kids roll in.
They are currently developing a curriculum on drug and tobacco use, for example, after parents vocalized their desire for the kids to learn about the topic.
“We really want this to be an iterative process with the community,” Curtin said. “We are hearing from them all the time in terms of what we can do to make things different or better, or how we can meet the needs of the children.”
Ibrahim agrees that the needs of the kids are what’s most important.
“Our youth is our future,” he said. “Healthy kids result in a healthy and safe community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.