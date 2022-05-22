MANKATO — Last year’s drought has ended, but Mankatoans will still need to go easy on their water usage starting Monday.
City officials are asking residents and businesses to be conscientious about conservation because one of Mankato’s most productive wells is being cleaned — a lengthy process requiring a worker to be lowered into the tunnel-like well system to blast out accumulated silt.
Well 15 will be taken out of service on Monday for the maintenance work, which is expected to last through the first week in July.
The city budgeted $400,000 to hire a specialty firm with expertise in cleaning out silt that accumulates in the lateral tunnels that carry water to the vertical well channel.
“The laterals are building up with silt and not allowing the proper flow through the screen,” according to a description of the needed work in the city’s capital budget. “... This is a contactor project where they lower an individual into the caisson to jet and chemically clean each lateral. They are then flow tested to verify the original flow has been met.”
The process should be done every 15 years to keep a well working properly but hasn’t been done on Well 15 since the well was installed in 2005.
Well 15 is one of Mankato’s most important sources of drinking water. Tapping into the water table beneath the Minnesota River, it and another well supply about 70% of the city’s water. The well doesn’t draw from the much deeper Mount Simon aquifer, which provides some or all of the water supply for more than a million Minnesotans. Some hydrologists are concerned that water is being pulled from the Mount Simon aquifer more quickly than it is being replenished, and Mankato has a policy of limiting use of its Mount Simon wells when possible by relying more on sources like Well 15.
Located near the Minnesota River in Land of Memories Park, the well has four laterals that carry water to the central caisson where it is pumped out and sent to the city’s treatment plant for purification. The last inspection of the well showed the laterals getting filled with silt. Cleaning them up will allow for a more reliable supply of water during periods of high demand, lessening the likelihood that the city will have to tap more heavily from its deeper Mount Simon wells.
That was precisely the concern 11 months ago when a lack of rain and run of 90-plus degree days drove up water demand for lawn and landscaping irrigation. City officials in June were reminding residents of Mankato’s permanent watering restrictions, which allow irrigation only every other day, and threatening fines for repeat violators.
The restrictions, which remain in effect even with the drought subsided, call for sprinklers and irrigation systems to be used only every other day and only between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. People with a street address ending in an even number may water on even-numbered days, and those with odd-numbered house or business addresses can water on odd-numbered days.
An exception is made for new landscaping and sod or freshly seeded lawns, but only if property owners obtain the free city permit. Hand-watering of gardens and flower beds is permitted at any time, as is car-washing and use of children’s water toys provided people are present when the toys are in use.
Violators will first get a warning but second and third offenses will bring $50 and $100 fines, city officials warned. Subsequent violations can result in a disconnection of irrigation meters or outdoor spigots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.