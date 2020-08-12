Mankato and Wells are among five communities selected by the League of Minnesota Cities for 2020 City of Excellence honors.
The awards recognize cities for outstanding programs or projects. Winning City of Excellence entries were chosen in each three population categories, and two winners were selected in a special topical category
• Mankato was chosen as a topic category winner for its excellence in fire department staffing and coverage.
For decades Mankato has utilized live-in volunteer firefighters to supplement full-time staffing. City officials took an innovative approach to expanding the fire department's live-in program by opening three townhomes on city property adjacent to a fire station. These townhomes provide a rent-free living opportunity to share with family, friends and pets.
Mankato also added part-time firefighters to the ranks to meet weekend daytime staffing needs by recruiting experienced firefighters from within a 100-mile radius of the city. The city also enhanced its partnership with Mayo Clinic Ambulance through retrofit of a retired downtown fire station for ambulance service, which has reduced medical response time by one minute in the downtown area.
• Wells' recent conversion to LED lighting earned honors in the category for cities with populations of less than 5,000.
City officials, along with Wells Public Utilities, collaborated in a project to convert all city lighting to LED. The project started with LED decorative lights in the downtown area. The project later expanded citywide, saving money for Wells while at the same time creating an appealing and safer environment.
To date, the downtown and belt-line high traffic areas have been converted. Parks and other commercial and residential areas will be completed within the next couple of years.
Each winning city receives $1,000.
The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization that helps cities through advocacy, analysis, guidance and collective action.
