Mankato West senior Saarash Agarwal said he remembers exactly where he was when he learned his robotics team was going to the VEX Robotics World Championship.
"We won the state championship. That's how we qualified," he said. "We were in the final matches. When we won the match, we knew we won the match after we tallied the score, and we were all celebrating, cheering. All of our team was jumping, hugging each other."
Agarwal's team is one of five Mankato West teams and a Mankato East team going to the April tournament in Dallas, Texas.
The state of Minnesota is sending a dozen teams in total.
Teams from Prairie Winds and Dakota Meadows Middle Schools are also competing at their level.
Mankato West coach Mark Zenk said in order to qualify for the World Championship, teams first have to qualify for the state championship, where they compete among 60 teams.
From there, teams can qualify for the next round by being state champions or finalists and through skill-related awards.
Zenk said he's proud to see his teams make it this far.
"Having five teams make it to World's is the most I've ever taken," he said. "It's just super awesome, because it's just a great experience to take five high school teams. The state of Minnesota is only sending 12 total, so it's pretty cool."
While in robotics, teams program a robot to complete what the current year's objective is.
This year's game is called "Spin Up," where students aim to shoot small discs into a basket.
"It's considered a student-led, student-driven program," Zenk said. "It's engineering, designing, brainstorming, solving the problem of the current year's game."
Mankato East senior Nolan Wendland said it feels good to qualify knowing that all of their hard work paid off.
He also recalled his team's experience learning they were heading to Dallas.
"We were done for the day, and they give out awards. We had just gotten an award, so we were kind of packing up thinking we were done, and then we got called for an award, so it was pretty exciting," he said.
Wendland said getting to this point has been trial and error every day.
"Coming to practice and just trying different things and going to the tournaments throughout the year, all leading up to state and then eventually World's," he said.
East coach Michele Machado has taken several teams to World's over the years and is excited for another team to head to the tournament.
"I'm always happy to take teams to World's. These are some good guys, and I'm looking forward to taking them," she said.
Agarwal said his team will be among those also competing in the U.S. Open, a tournament between the State Championship and the World Championship where teams from across the U.S. come to compete.
All teams are currently in the process of fundraising for the World Championship.
Mankato West has a donation link available, and teams from both schools are working with businesses in town among other strategies to raise enough to go.
Agarwal said it's a great feeling to make it this far.
"It honestly means a lot, because it takes a lot of effort, hard work and planning throughout the year," he said.
